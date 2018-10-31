William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $77.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

In related news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,097.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 18,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,403 shares of company stock worth $32,279,623. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

