William Blair Comments on WEX Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.54. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

WEX stock opened at $167.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WEX has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total transaction of $782,099.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.