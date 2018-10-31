Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.85-3.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. 79,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $2,211,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,562,320 in the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

