Western Gas Partners (WES) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Western Gas Partners stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Western Gas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the third quarter worth $183,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the second quarter worth $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

