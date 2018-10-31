Western Gas Partners (WES) Announces Earnings Results

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Gas Partners stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.30. Western Gas Partners has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

