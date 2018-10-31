WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (WJRYY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.41-4.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.497-13.497 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEST JAPAN Rwy/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get WEST JAPAN Rwy/S alerts:

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Analysts forecast that WEST JAPAN Rwy/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About WEST JAPAN Rwy/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN Rwy/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN Rwy/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.