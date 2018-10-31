Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHGE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.18.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $127,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 521.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,112,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,049 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 949.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 621,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 561,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 547,042 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,409,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,654,000 after acquiring an additional 523,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.