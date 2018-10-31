Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) a $19.00 Price Target

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given a $19.00 target price by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 5,085,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,797. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,466. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,569.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,085,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,852,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 286,590 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 646.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

