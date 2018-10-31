Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 334.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weis Markets by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,469,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.