Weir Group (WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Weir Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,255.28 ($29.47).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.89) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

