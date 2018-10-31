Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,792,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,131,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.