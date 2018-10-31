Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) recently:

10/26/2018 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2018 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The upside can primarily be attributed to robust strategic initiatives and sales growth. In second-quarter 2018, the company reported EBITDA growth for the 13th quarter out of the last 15 quarters. Meanwhile, Boyd Gaming continues to expand its portfolio by strengthening current operations and growing through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. The company has also entered in to definitive agreement with Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, L.P. to acquire Valley Forge Casino Resort. Further, the company’s EBITDA growth over the past several quarters is quite encouraging. However, the company might fail to finance upcoming projects due to a higher debt burden. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind.”

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,230. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,411. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,588.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,712.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

