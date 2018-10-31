Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

