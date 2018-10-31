Wedbush Lowers Dillard’s (DDS) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.86.

DDS stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. 25,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,980. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $550,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

