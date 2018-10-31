WEC Energy Group (WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY18 guidance to $3.32 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $3.32-3.32 EPS.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 27,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.02. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

