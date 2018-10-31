Webcoin (WEB) Market Capitalization Achieves $447,913.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Webcoin has a total market cap of $447,913.00 and $458,344.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Webcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243439 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.13 or 0.09529331 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,457,386 tokens. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Webcoin Token Trading

Webcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Token Store, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

