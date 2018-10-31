Weatherford International (WFT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.39. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,245,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,273,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 634,542 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Sandia Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 690,954 shares during the period.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.