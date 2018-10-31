Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $870,598.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,873.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $942,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,948,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.