Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.06. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, insider Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $131,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,734 shares of company stock valued at $862,555. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after buying an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

