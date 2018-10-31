Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 9,278 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $727,019,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $268,605,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $225,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after buying an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

