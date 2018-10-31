Waste Connections (WCN) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

NYSE WCN opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

