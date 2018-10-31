Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of WASH opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $60,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,732 shares in the company, valued at $526,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Treanor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

