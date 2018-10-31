Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last ninety days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

