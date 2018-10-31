Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Raised by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,858 shares of company stock worth $68,953,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

