Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,102,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,296,000 after buying an additional 208,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,699,000 after buying an additional 320,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

