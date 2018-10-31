Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 778 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

