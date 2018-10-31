Wabash National (WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National updated its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 102,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

