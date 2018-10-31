Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after buying an additional 1,341,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,936,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,010,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after buying an additional 952,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $125.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

