Voya Financial (VOYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Voya Financial stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Read More: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.