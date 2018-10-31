Voya Financial (VOYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Voya Financial stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

