Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Vonage (NYSE:VG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $3,366,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $6,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,494,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,550,893 shares of company stock valued at $35,711,797 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

