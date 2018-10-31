Vistra Energy (VST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vistra Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VST opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of -0.20. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

