Visa Inc (V) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after acquiring an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

