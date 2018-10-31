Vice Industry Token (VIT) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Vice Industry Token has a total market cap of $907,065.00 and approximately $1,260.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $599.52 or 0.09535547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,556,163 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

