Viad Corp (VVI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.82% of Viad worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,858,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after buying an additional 218,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 149.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viad by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Viad by 5.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 558,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.