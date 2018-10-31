Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,197,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,614 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

