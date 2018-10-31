Verastem (VSTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Michael Kauffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Forrester purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2,520.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,058,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

