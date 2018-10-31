Venator Materials (VNTR) Bonds Drop 3% During Trading Earnings

An issue of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) bonds fell 3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $84.75 and was trading at $88.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $17.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Venator Materials by 145.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 34.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 731,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

