VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $27,135.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $46,788 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

