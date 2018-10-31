Varonis Systems (VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.5-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $68.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 412,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,138. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.58 per share, with a total value of $100,571.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,205.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $117,741.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,246.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

