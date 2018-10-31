Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The offshore driller reported ($6.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 225.38%. The company had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.