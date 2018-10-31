Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,082 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,272,000. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,265,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,004,000 after acquiring an additional 359,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 252,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.6463 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

