VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

