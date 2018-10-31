Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,597,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the previous session’s volume of 759,518 shares.The stock last traded at $103.66 and had previously closed at $103.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.4981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

