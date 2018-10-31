VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 1.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,089,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,005,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,414,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,029,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

