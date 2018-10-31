ValuEngine Lowers ON Semiconductor (ON) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $16.87 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock worth $768,883 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.