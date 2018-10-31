ValuEngine Downgrades Newpark Resources (NR) to Sell

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

