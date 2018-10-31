ValuEngine Downgrades Century Aluminum (CENX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

CENX opened at $7.83 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

