Vale SA (VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,777,430 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 28th total of 56,845,552 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,073,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 1,201,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 971,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 226.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,919,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,613 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $20,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

