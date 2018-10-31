V Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $167,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

