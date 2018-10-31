V Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $167,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UGI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.
In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.
