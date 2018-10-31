V Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,775,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

NYSE BDX opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $203.99 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

